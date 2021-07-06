STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arvind Kejriwal failed to give free power to farmers, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Pointing out that the Kejriwal government was among the first to notify one of the Centre’s new farm laws in Delhi, Amarinder Singh slammed AAP for pretending sympathy for the farmers of Punjab.

Published: 06th July 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday accused his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal of making false promises on free power in Punjab saying the AP government failed to provide free power to the farmers in the national capital.

“The Kejriwal government has completely failed the people of Delhi, with no free power to the farmers in the villages located in the national capital and excessively high power tariffs for the industry,” said Amarinder, declaring that the people of Punjab have already rejected the Rs pathetic’ Delhi model of governance.

Amrinder termed the Delhi power tariff structure a case of organised loot by the AAP government, which was openly allowing private power distribution companies in Delhi, including the Reliance Group, to fill their pockets by collecting excessively high tariffs at the cost of the common man. 

While Delhi is charging Rs 9.80 per unit for industrial power, the Congress government in Punjab is levying a subsidized tariff of Rs 5 per unit to attract industry to Punjab, he said.

Pointing out that the Kejriwal government was among the first to notify one of the Centre’s new farm laws in Delhi, he slammed AAP for pretending sympathy for the farmers of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal also hit out at the Delhi chief minister. 

He said that AAP should first ensure 300 units of free power in the national capital before making such promises in Punjab. Badal said this promise was fake as Kejriwal had told that anyone consuming even one unit more than the promised 300 units would have to pay the entire power bill without any concession whatsoever.

