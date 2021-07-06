As Covid infection spreads, Assam clamps complete lockdown in seven districts

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown in seven districts after Covid cases were found to be increasing exponentially there.

Jorhat, Goalpara, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon were all brought under "round the clock" curfew.

According to a revised standard operating procedure issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, only those shops that deal in grocery, fruits, vegetables, animal fodder, milk and milk products will be allowed to operate up to 5 pm in these districts. A ban has been imposed on the movement of all modes of vehicles, except those ferrying goods.

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said the government had decided to put all 34 districts in three categories - "under total containment" (lockdown), "under partial curfew" and "under relaxed curfew".

He said curfew will remain in force from 5 pm to 5 am in the districts showing improvement. The districts include Dhubri, Kamrup (Metro), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi.

In districts such as Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darrang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong, which are showing a moderate positivity rate, the curfew will remain in force from 2 pm to 5 am.

The state government will provide ration worth Rs 2,000 to each household in the micro-containment zones.

Mahanta said the movement of inter-district passenger transport services and people will continue to remain suspended. The government had banned public gatherings in the districts where total lockdown has been enforced.