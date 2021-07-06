STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP members do not know courtesy, decency: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Assembly

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had on July 2 tabled his address, after reading out a few lines of his 18-page speech, amid protests by BJP MLAs over incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

Published: 06th July 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Sharpening her attack on the BJP, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said members of the saffron camp "do not know courtesy and decency" and that was evident from the ruckus they created during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's inaugural speech in the Assembly.

Dhankhar had on July 2 tabled his address, after reading out a few lines of his 18-page speech, amid protests by BJP MLAs over incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The TMC supremo, during her speech in the House, further said that the incumbent governor, chosen by the BJP leadership at the Centre, should have been allowed to address the House by the saffron party's MLAs in the state.

"I have seen BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh to Sushma Swaraj...This BJP, however, is different. They (BJP members) do not know culture, courtesy, decency and civility," the chief minister said, after thanking the governor for the inaugural address.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar BJP Bengal BJP MLAs
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp