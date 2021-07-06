CBSE to carry out random inspection of schools preparing Class 10, 12 results

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday asked its regional officers to carry out random inspections to ensure that schools under their jurisdiction are following Class 10 and Class 12 result tabulation properly.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the board examinations this year, the results of Class 10 and 12 students are being tabulated based on a formula prepared by the CBSE.

The board has directed officials to carry out "sudden inspection" without providing schools any prior information regarding their visit.

"In order to have actual information of the result work of the schools, it may be ensured that while visiting the schools, no prior intimation be given to the schools and only sudden inspection is carried out," said the board under the Union education ministry in a circular.



It said that all types of schools – private, government, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Schools – should be inspected and regional officials should prepare pointwise reports of all schools and sign on school documents inspected by them, especially on rationale documents.

The board also asked officials to submit complete reports on the inspections by July 12.

The CBSE after releasing the detailed tabulation policies for the board examinations, had started a portal, and a helpline to assist schools in preparation of students' results.

For preparation of Class 12 results, the board had already said it may depute a team to verify marks awarded by schools to their students adding that if a school "deliberately indulges" in an unfair practice, the board has the right to disaffiliate the school, impose financial penalties, and not to declare results.

Class 12 results are set to be announced by July 31 while Class 10 results are expected by the third week this month.