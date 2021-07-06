STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBSE to carry out random inspection of schools preparing Class 10, 12 results

The board has directed officials to carry out "sudden inspection" without providing schools any prior information regarding their visit.

Published: 06th July 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

CBSE

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday asked its regional officers to carry out random inspections to ensure that schools under their jurisdiction are following Class 10 and Class 12 result tabulation properly.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the board examinations this year, the results of Class 10 and 12 students are being tabulated based on a formula prepared by the CBSE.

The board has directed officials to carry out "sudden inspection" without providing schools any prior information regarding their visit.

"In order to have actual information of the result work of the schools, it may be ensured that while visiting the schools, no prior intimation be given to the schools and only sudden inspection is carried out," said the board under the Union education ministry in a circular.
 
It said that all types of schools – private, government, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Schools – should be inspected and regional officials should prepare pointwise reports of all schools and sign on school documents inspected by them, especially on rationale documents.

The board also asked officials to submit complete reports on the inspections by July 12.

The CBSE after releasing the detailed tabulation policies for the board examinations, had started a portal, and a helpline to assist schools in preparation of students' results.

For preparation of Class 12 results, the board had already said it may depute a team to verify marks awarded by schools to their students adding that if a school "deliberately indulges" in an unfair practice, the board has the right to disaffiliate the school, impose financial penalties, and not to declare results.

Class 12 results are set to be announced by July 31 while Class 10 results are expected by the third week this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE results CBSE Class XII CBSE Class X CBSE Class 12 CBSE Class 10
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp