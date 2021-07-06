STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh IPS officer GP Singh​ suspended after ACB raids at his premises

IPS officer GP Singh, who was earlier ADG of the ACB and EOW, was currently serving as director of the state police academy.

Published: 06th July 2021 12:20 AM

Suspended

For representational purposes

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government on Monday suspended senior IPS officer GP Singh, whose premises were raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Economic Offences Wing in a disproportionate assets case, officials said.

The ACB/EOW, which carried out a three-day search at around 15 locations linked to Singh, an Additional Director General (ADG)-rank officer, from July 1 to July 3 claimed to have discovered movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 10 crore allegedly belonging to him.

The state's Home Department issued his suspension order late in the evening.

The 1994-batch officer, who was earlier ADG of the ACB and EOW, was currently serving as director of the state police academy.

"After preliminary probe into complaints against Singh for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets during his service period, the EOW registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. He seems to be involved in activities which are not expected from a government official.

"Singh's such alleged act is against the All India Services (Conduct) Rules 1968. Therefore, disciplinary action should be taken against him," the order said.

The state government has suspended Singh with immediate effect.

During his suspension period, he will report to the police headquarters in Raipur, it said.

The ACB had earlier said documents found during searches at Singh's premises established that he had allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known source of income and indulged in "massive exchange of money".

"Singh had also allegedly tried to commit money laundering by investing in shell companies (entities engaged in unlawful activities). He had allegedly amassed disproportionate assets in Raipur, Bhilai, Rajnandgaon (of Chhattisgarh) and Odisha," the anti-graft agency had said in a statement.

