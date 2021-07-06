STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: CBSE to conduct surprise inspection at schools preparing results for class 10, 12

The board has directed that the schools may be inspected in such a manner that at least each category of schools -- private, government, KVS and NVS -- is covered.

Published: 06th July 2021 10:29 PM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed its regional offices to conduct a surprise inspection at schools preparing class 10 and 12 results to ensure the assessment policy issued by it is implemented effectively.

With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for the two classes.

"To ensure that policy issued by CBSE is implemented effectively, it has been decided that schools be immediately visited by the officials of the regional offices to verify the work done by the schools under their jurisdiction," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to regional offices.

"In order to have actual information of the result work of the schools, it may be ensured that while visiting the schools, no prior intimation be given to the schools and only sudden inspection is carried out. For completing this responsibility, it is necessary that all the officials involved in this work get themselves fully accustomed to the tabulation policy of the board," he added.

The board has directed that the schools may be inspected in such a manner that at least each category of schools-- private, government, KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti) and NVS (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti) -- is covered.

"A point wise report may be prepared of each school by the official concerned. The official visiting the school will also sign on documents inspected especially rationale documents.

"A complete report duly signed by officials along with the soft copy of the documents be sent to the board by July 12," he added.

