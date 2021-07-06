STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enthusiasm present during Lokpal bill drafting missing during its implementation: Veerappa Moily

Congress leader Veerappa Moily did not give specific examples of where he found lack of enthusiasm in its implementation.

Published: 06th July 2021 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister and Congress leader M Veerappa Moily

Former Union Minister and Congress leader M Veerappa Moily (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister and Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Monday claimed that the enthusiasm present during the drafting of the Lokpal bill is missing during its implementation.

A two-term member of Lok Sabha, Moily was the law minister during the UPA rule when the bill was drafted and passed.

In March 2019, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose was appointed as the first Lokpal chairman.

Moily, however, did not give specific examples of where he found lack of enthusiasm in its implementation.

"The kind of debate which was raised all over the country on Lokpal...The entire country was up in arms for creation of Lokpal...The kind of enthusiasm we had by drafting the bill for getting it passed is not present today," he claimed addressing an online event.

He claimed history reminds us that enthusiasm is present at the initial stages only and we are not good at implementing things.

"It is a real regret," he said, adding that the bill was cleared unanimously by a parliamentary committee.

He was apparently referring to the Rajya Sabha select committee on Lokpal which examined the measure threadbare.

He said now the media too is silent on the implementation of the anti-corruption law.

Moily was responding to an earlier speaker who spoke on Lokpal vis-a-vis Parliament.

Speaking at the event, former Union minister and BJP leader Hansraj Ahir said a member of Parliament has to tour his or her constituency, attend meetings of parliamentary committees.

Still he or she should attend the House daily, ask questions, participate in debates and raise issues as his or her contribution in protecting and nurturing democracy.

The two were releasing ebooks containing select Parliamentary speeches of S K Kharventhan and S S Ramasubbu brought out by Prime Point Foundation.

