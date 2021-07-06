Four Afghan nationals held with heroin worth Rs 90 crore

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has busted another major drug supply chain with the arrest of four Afghan nationals from a unit in South Delhi and seizure of 17 kgs of heroin, worth Rs 90 crore in the international market.

​Giving details of the arrests, DGP Dinkar Gupta said the accused have been identified as Mujahed Shinwari, a native of Nangarhar in Afghanistan; Mohammad Lal Kaker, Jannat Gul Kakar and Samiullah Afghan, trio from Kunduz region of Afghanistan. Apart from huge recovery of heroin, the police have also recovered assorted chemicals and lab equipment, used to manufacture the drug from the Neb Sarai unit.

The arrests and seizure resulted from a lead uncovered by a Hoshiarpur Police team led by SSP Navjot Singh Mahal. According to the police, the Hoshiarpur police on May 18 had recovered 70 grams heroin after arresting two people who revealed that they had procured the drug from Jasvir Singh Gajju of Jandiala in Amritsar and Sarabjeet Singh Sethi of Hoshiarpur.

The police later arrested Sarabjeet Sethi from Garhshankar on July 1 and 500 gm heroin was recovered from his possession. He further revealed that he had procured the heroin from Afghan nationals, who run a heroin manufacturing factory in Delhi and Imteyaz, who operates from Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on leads, a police team from Hoshiarpur raided the suspected location in Delhi and busted this manufacturing unit, from where a large quantity of heroin was being supplied to Punjab and other states. Another team has been sent to UP to bust Imteyaz’s module, said DGP Gupta.