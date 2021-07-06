STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand Cabinet nod to new Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021

The Jharkhand government gave its nod to new Industrial and Investment Policy 2021 to attract fresh investments in the state.

Published: 06th July 2021 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday gave its nod to new Industrial and Investment Policy 2021 to attract fresh investments in the state, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

The approval was given to the policy at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Soren.

"Cabinet has approved a new industrial policy to attract investments in the state in a better manner," Soren said after the cabinet meeting.

Earlier in March this year showcasing Jharkhand as one of the most attractive investment destinations, the state government had urged industry players to come forward to invest in proposed projects with investment potential of Rs 1 lakh crore and reap rich dividends.

Promising that the Jharkhand government did not believe in selling "glass as diamonds", it said it was ready to offer lucrative sops to industry players for investing in the state that alone houses India's 40 per cent of mineral wealth with 33 percent of forest cover.

Making a strong case for investment in the state, Soren had said, "If you are looking to invest in agro and food processing, textiles, automobile, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals and electronic system design and manufacturing to name a few areas, Jharkhand promises exciting opportunities."

He was addressing a meeting to come out with a Jharkhand industrial investment and promotion policy in consultation with stakeholders.

"Jharkhand has huge potential in all the areas, be it in mines and minerals, forest produce, textiles or vegetables...Entire country knows Tatas...This is the region where he set his foothold...This is the place which saw gigantic establishments like HEC, steel, coal, power and fertiliser and other plants.

"Unfortunately soon after taking charge as CM, the entire country faced this pandemic...Now it is the mission and vision of this government to take it forward on the path of progress with steely resolve," Soren had said.

Apart from being a mineral-rich state, Jharkhand ranks second in the country in production of tomatoes, fifth in peas and beans, sixth in cabbage, okra and cauliflower and has over 175 minor forest produce with 33 per cent forest cover.

The policy entails subsidy, sops and land for investors.

The Jharkhand cabinet also okayed a proposal to provide incentive amount equivalent to one month's honorarium to outsourced personnel deputed for coronavirus related work in the control rooms of COVID hospitals among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Cabinet Jharkhand Industrial And Investment Promotion Policy 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp