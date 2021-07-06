Lightning strikes leave four children dead in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Four children, all below 10 years of age, died when lightening struck them while they were taking a bath at Bensunga dam on Tuesday. The dam is located at Narayanpur in Jashpur district, about 350 km east of Raipur.

According to the district police, all the deceased children belonged to primitive tribal groups. "Two boys and two girls had gone to Bensunga dam when it was raining heavily. Their bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination," the police said.

A pall of gloom descended on Korvadera village at Narayanpur in the Pathalgaon block of the district.

The climate experts stated that early warnings and information can save lives from lightning strikes in future.