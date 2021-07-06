STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manali can wait but Covid virus won't, warns government

The other states in the north east reporting worrying test positivity rate include Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland while many districts in Kerala, Maharashtra and Odisha.

Published: 06th July 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

An artist paints 'No mask No Entry' graffiti at Chennai Central Railway station.(Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

An artist paints 'No mask No Entry' graffiti at Chennai Central Railway station. (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Underlining that 73 districts in India are still reporting higher than 10% Covid-19 test positivity rate, the government on Tuesday issued a fresh warning and said that the second wave is still not over.

It also cautioned people against thronging hill stations and not maintaining Covid appropriate behaviour as reports of thousands undertaking "revenge travel" emerge.

Of the 73 districts reporting alarming test positivity rates in India, the highest - 18 - are in Arunachal Pradesh in the north east, the region with the worst Covid-19 situation presently. Rajasthan with 10 such districts is also not far behind. Authorities say that for the pandemic to stay under control, the test positivity rate should remain under 5%.

The other states in the north east reporting worrying test positivity rate include Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland while many districts in Kerala, Maharashtra and Odisha are also in this category. 

ALSO READ | As Covid spreads, Assam clamps complete lockdown in seven districts

"If this positivity rate goes beyond 5% in any district, local restrictions must be imposed," said Balram Bhargava, director general, ICMR in a press briefing on the Covid-19 status in the country by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Stressing that complacency and fatigue against Covid-19 could prove costly, authorities also mentioned the "frightening" images of crowded hill stations, with people rushing to hill stations such as Manali, Kullu, Shimla and Dharamsala to beat the heat.

"I would like to highlight media coverage of revenge travel. People, fed up with sitting at home due to restrictions, now seem to believe that if restrictions have been lifted, it also means that the Covid virus has disappeared," said Lav Agrawal, joint secretary in the health ministry.  

"But the virus is still circulating and we need to continue following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Even a small mistake could prove costly," he added.

The government also took to twitter to issue a warning to people.

"Manali can wait, But virus won't. Ensure that you maintain 2 gaj doori in order to keep yourself & others around you safe. Be responsible, stay protected!" said one of the government's official twitter handles.

WATCH | Where're your masks?: Little boy calls out careless behaviour amidst third wave fears

 "Slight relaxation in lockdown, and you all head to… mountains! The crowd in hotels today can lead to an increase in the crowd in hospitals tomorrow!" it further added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Revenge travel Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp