STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh's aides sent in judicial custody till July 20

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde on June 26.

Published: 06th July 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special PMLA court here on Tuesday remanded two aides of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in judicial custody tilll July 20 in a money laundering case against the politician, related to charges of bribery of Rs 100 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde on June 26.

They have been booked under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The duo was produced before special judge SM Bhosle at the end of their ED remand on Tuesday.

The court remanded them in judicial custody, as sought by the probe agency.

Earlier, the ED had told court that the two accused played a "very crucial" role in the offence.

Earlier, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had alleged that Deshmukh, when he was the home minister, had directed dismissed policeman Sachin Waze to extort over Rs 100 crore per month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The ED's case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out a preliminary enquiry into the allegations made by Singh on the orders of the Bombay High Court.

The CBI had booked Deshmukh and others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act for "attempt to obtain undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of public duty".

Deshmukh, who resigned as the state home minister in April this year following the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMLA Anil Deshmukh Money Laundering Case
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp