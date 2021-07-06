IEDs used for IAF Jammu station attack had cocktail of RDX and nitrate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A cocktail of explosive material, including RDX and nitrate, was used in the two IED that were dropped from drones at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu, sources in the security establishment said on Monday.

They added that RDX is not available in India and seems to have been sourced from Pakistan. This evidence can help establish Pakistan’s role in the attack, sources said. Sharing details of the IEDs, they said one IED was bigger in size and was probably meant to cause infrastructural damage. The other was intended to hit personnel with more splinters and ball-bearings.

A GPS drone, suspected to be a ‘Made in China’ product, was used in the attack in Jammu IAF station, sources added. Last week, DGP J&K Dilbag Singh said the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit was suspected to have been behind the drone attack. In the wake of the drone threat, security agencies in Jammu have now installed an anti-drone system at the Air Force station.

Anti-drone systems

The attack has also triggered the process to procure anti-drone systems. The IAF has issued a request for information to procure 10 counter unmanned aircraft system (CUAS) through indigenous route within one year after the contract is signed. “The Ministry of Defence intends to acquire 10 CUAS for IAF through indigenous route...,” the RFI said.

The RFI was issued just a day after of attacks on June 27. As per the RFI, only the Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers will be allowed to participate. As for the delivery of the systems, the RFI fixes a stipulated time period. The systems should be able to detect, track, identify, designate and neutraliSe hostile counter unmanned aircraft system.