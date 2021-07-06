STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IEDs used for IAF Jammu station attack had cocktail of RDX and nitrate

The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari on the outskirts of Jammu.

Published: 06th July 2021 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

An NSG team at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu.

An NSG team at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A cocktail of explosive material, including RDX and nitrate, was used in the two IED that were dropped from drones  at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu, sources in the security establishment said on Monday.

They added that RDX is not available in India and seems to have been sourced from Pakistan. This evidence can help establish Pakistan’s role in the attack, sources said. Sharing details of the IEDs, they said one IED was bigger in size and was probably meant to cause infrastructural damage. The other was intended to hit personnel with more splinters and ball-bearings. 

A GPS drone, suspected to be a ‘Made in China’ product, was used in the attack in Jammu IAF station, sources added. Last week, DGP J&K Dilbag Singh said the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit was suspected to have been behind the drone attack. In the wake of the drone threat, security agencies in Jammu have now installed an anti-drone system at the Air Force station.

Anti-drone systems

The attack has also triggered the process to procure anti-drone systems. The IAF has issued a request for information to procure 10 counter unmanned aircraft system (CUAS) through indigenous route within one year after the contract is signed. “The Ministry of Defence intends to acquire 10 CUAS for IAF through indigenous route...,” the RFI said. 

The RFI was issued just a day after of attacks on June 27. As per the RFI, only the Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers will be allowed to participate. As for the delivery of the systems, the RFI fixes a stipulated time period. The systems should be able to detect, track, identify, designate and neutraliSe hostile counter unmanned aircraft system. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu Jammu IAF Station
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp