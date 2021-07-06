STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 15,000 MPSC-related vacancies will be filled at earliest: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar

The issue of delay in conducting MPSC exams and the final interviews echoed in the Upper House against the backdrop of suicide committed by aspirant Swapnil Lonkar.

Published: 06th July 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: More than 15,000 posts related to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will be filled at the earliest, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

The appointment of remaining members on the MPSC panel will be done by July 31, he said, adding the state government is also mulling to increase the number of members on the panel from the current six to 11 or 13 so that the process of interviews is expedited.

The issue of delay in conducting MPSC exams and the final interviews echoed in the Upper House against the backdrop of suicide committed by Swapnil Lonkar, a 24-year-old MPSC aspirant from Pune, who had cleared the preliminary and mains exams of 2019 and was waiting for the final interview. "The incident of Swapnil Lonkar's suicide is unfortunate. It should not have happened with anyone," the deputy chief minister said.

"The process related to interviews was stalled after the Supreme Court stayed the Maratha reservation, given by the erstwhile government," he said. Pawar told the House that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked him to hold a meeting of officials to come up with concrete measures for announcing the results of MPSC exams at the earliest.

"As per the instructions, we held a meeting of officials and chalked out a concrete plan to announce the results. We have given instructions to fill the vacant posts in various departments, and have also approved filling of vacancies in various categories of the MPSC since 2018. A total of 15,511 posts related to the MPSC will be filled at the earliest," said Pawar, who also heads the Finance ministry.

He said that apart from this, vacant posts in the police and public health departments will also be filled. Speaking about the appointment of members of the MPSC panel, Pawar said the state government has given an in-principle approval to increase the number of panel members to 11 or 13 from the current six.

"There are already two members on the panel. The process of appointing two more is underway and the remaining two posts will also be filled by July 31. The process of increasing the number of members on the panel to 11 or 13 has also begun," the deputy chief minister said.

Leader of Opposition in the council Pravin Darekar asked Pawar to announce a time-bound programme to fill the vacant posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Pawar MPSC Maharashtra Public Service Commission MPSC recruitment MPSC news MPSC jobs
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp