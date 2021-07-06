Rs 28 crore National Games scam: Jharkhand HC rejects RK Anand’s plea to quash FIR against him

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has rejected the petition filed by the National Olympic Council’s Legal Committee chairman RK Anand for quashing the FIR filed against him over the 34th National Games scam. Anand, the then Executive President of the 34th National Games Organizing Committee, has also been made an accused in the case which is being investigated by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Misappropriation of more than Rs 28 crore was detected after the 34th National Games held in Ranchi following which an FIR was lodged by the ACB on October 6, 2010.

“The court turned down the petition filed by RK Anand for quashing the FIR, cognizance taken by the ACB Court and entire criminal proceedings against him in the 34th National Games scam case, saying that all these things will be considered at the stage of trial,” said the ACB’s counsel Suraj Verma.

Anand’s counsel informed the court of Justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary that he was not involved in the scam and his name did not appear in the FIR, but was added later during investigations. The defence counsel further added that it was Anand who had complained about the ongoing misappropriations, but he himself was made an accused in the case.

The state government, on the other hand, said it has adequate evidence against Anand and a charge-sheet has already been filed against him. An FIR was also filed against SM Hashmi, PC Mishra and several others along with Anand over the scam.