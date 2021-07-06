STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC disposes off spiritual guru's plea to release live-in partner from parents' custody

The spiritual guru's counsel told the bench that the petitioner was not seeking that the woman is allowed to join him, but was only seeking to set her free from the "illegal detention" of her parents.

Published: 06th July 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with a Kerala High Court's order which had declined the habeas corpus plea of 42-year-old spiritual guru to release his 21-year-old live-in partner from her parents' alleged illegal custody while highlighting the "suspicious credentials" of the man.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana referred to a PIL that highlighted the issue of spiritual gurus, saying "there was a PIL where parents were concerned about such spiritual gurus."

"You also know about the environment of some gurujis", said the bench also comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and AS Bopanna.

"This is not a matter where we can interfere. The girl is in a fragile state of mind. She is 21-year-old. She does not know what she is doing. The man (spiritual guru) is married with two children. The mother of the petitioner also says she does not trust his son. He is also involved in a POCSO case. How can we give this girl to this man?", asked the bench from senior advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan who was representing the spiritual guru. During the hearing, Shankaranarayanan argued that the High Court adopted a "paternalistic approach" by denying an adult woman right to take independent decisions for herself.

The bench however highlighted the "suspicious credentials" of the petitioner.

Shankaranarayanan told the bench that the petitioner was not seeking that the woman is allowed to join him, but was only seeking to set her free from the "illegal detention" of her parents.

He said that it is a question of liberty of the woman. The counsel further submitted that the High Court judges erred in making an assessment of the mental capacity of the woman on the basis of their personal interaction with her, as the Mental Healthcare Act obligated them to refer the girl for medical examination.

"No parent will say that a 21-year-old has a mental health issue. In India people cover up mental health issues," the apex court said.

"This is a case where we are clear that the woman should not go with the petitioner. You want her to be let loose? It is better that she is with her parents. There is nothing illegal detention, she is with her parents," the bench stated.

The bench then suggested that it can ask High Court to direct the district judge to once in a while calling for a report and check on the woman.

Refusing to release the woman from the custody of her parents, the bench proceeded to dispose of the appeal, however, directed the Registrar General of the High Court to ask the concerned District Judge to interact with the woman and her parents after a month and send a report on her condition to the Supreme Court.

"Taking into account peculiar facts and circumstances, we are not inclined to interfere with the matter. To satisfy ourselves, we request the Registrar of the High Court to take steps to produce the girl before the District Judge concerned after one month and the District Judge is directed to examine her and after interacting with her and her parents, the District Judge must send a report on the condition of the girl to be examined by this court", the bench said in the order.

The top court was hearing a habeas corpus petition seeking the release of a 21-year-old woman from the alleged illegal detention of her parents.

The petitioner, a doctor by profession, who had also filed a habeas corpus plea before the High Court approached the apex court against High Court's order stating that the 21-year-old woman, his live-in partner and Yoga Shishya, was forcefully taken from his custody by her parents on October 26, 2020, against her will.

He said he renounced worldly life and separated from his wife and two daughters at the age of 42 and turned to spiritual practice on Vedantha Upanishad.

The plea in the apex court said that the Kerala High Court order was passed despite the High Court recording the statement of the woman wherein "she had clearly stated that she was under illegal custody and said that she was subjected to physical violence and she had expressed her intention to go with the petitioner, who is her spiritual live-in partner and acharya." (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court order Supreme Court illegal parental custody
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp