SC refuses plea challenging deposit of Rs three lakh for participating in PG counselling at AIIMS

The court said it is unable to entertain the petition for the current year since none of the affected students who have been granted admission are before it.

Published: 06th July 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Delhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea challenging a condition requiring the deposit of Rs three lakh for participating in the counselling for the open round for PG seats at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said it is unable to entertain the petition for the current year since none of the affected students who have been granted admission are before this Court. The top court said that the plea has been filed belatedly after the entire process of counselling was held between January 9-14, 2021.

"In the circumstances, we are not inclined to entertain the petition since no relief can be granted for the present year. However, we clarify that the Court has not concluded the merits or legality of the issue which has been sought to be raised in regard to the demand of Rs three lakh for the counselling for the open round," the bench, also comprising Justice MR Shah, said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by one Lakshmi Raj challenging the condition requiring the deposit of Rs three lakhs for participating in the counselling for the open round for PG seats at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in different parts of the country which was held between 9 and 14 January 2021.

Comments

