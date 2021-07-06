Srinagar court asks cops to file status report on Akali Dal leader, J&K BJP chief on petition seeking FIR against them 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Srinagar Court has directed police to file a status report against Akali Dal leader Majinder Singh Sirsa and BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina on a petition filed against them by a student leader seeking to register of an FIR against them for distorting peace and communal harmony due to their remarks on the alleged forcible marriage of Sikh girls to Muslim boys in Kashmir.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar while admitting the petition directed Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Saddar, Srinagar to file the status report in light of averments/allegations put forth in the petition.

The police officer has been directed to submit the report by July 12 positively, failing which action under law will be initiated against him.

The petition filed by young student leader Khuehami has sought to register of FIR against Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Akali Dal spokesman; Ravinder Raina J&K BJP president and Aman Singh Bali, a Sikh activist for committing offenses under Section 153-A, 153-B, 505 (1), and 505 (2) of the IPC.

He said he had earlier approached Police Station Bandipora and Police Station Kothibagh for registering of FIR against Sirsa and Raina for distorting peace and communal harmony but police refused to register an FIR.

In the petition, Nasir stated that Sirsa on June 27 organized a protest and press conference against Muslims alleging that Muslims are kidnapping and converting young Sikh girls into Islam and forcing them to marry Muslim men of elder ages.

He said Sirsa alleged that at least four Muslims had kidnapped young Sikh girls at the gunpoint and forced them to marry them.

A Sikh girl, who had allegedly eloped with a Muslim man and married him, was handed over to family last week and the next day Sirsa got her married to a Sikh youth in a Srinagar Gurudwara, and same day she was taken to Delhi.

The videos of the girl have gone viral in which she had stated that she married on her own with a Muslim man and converted to Islam without any coercion. She had also accused her family of torturing her.

In the petition, Nasir also alleged that Bali, who is very active on Twitter, kept spreading venom against the Muslim community. “He showed no respect for freedom of choice guaranteed to every citizen by the constitution”.

“Raina alleged that in the last 3 months 11 Sikh girls have been converted at gunpoint, which is far from the truth,” he said.

“Their statements were refused by various Sikh bodies and the videos of the girls, which went viral on social media,” he said.

The student leader in the petition said after the statements for Sirsa, Raina, and Bali, J&K students studying outside are living under fear and facing a constant threats to their lives.