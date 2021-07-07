STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

76% of parents in India unwilling to send wards to school: Survey

Survey says hike in fees despite online classes, govts fail to regulate schools

Published: 07th July 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

The percentage of parents willing to send their children to school has reduced from 69% to 20% in four months | Express

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 76 per cent of parents in India are not ready to send their children to school till cases in their district are down to zero, or until the children are vaccinated, revealed a survey. LocalCircles, a community social media platform that helps citizens and small businesses escalate issues for policy and enforcement interventions, conducted the survey.

The percentage of parents willing to send their children to school has reduced from 69 per cent to 20 per cent in four months, it said. Researchers believe schools are, thus, likely to stick to online classes in the foreseeable future. 

Apart from fear of the virus, parents are plagued with the worry of increased tuition (school) fees. Online classes have begun across most of urban and semi-urban India, noted LocalCircles, which received many complaints from parents in the past 30 days, regarding increase in tuition fee despite continuation of online classes. The survey also aimed to check the efficacy of state governments to stop the increase in school fees, with education being a state subject. 

With over 26,000 responses from people in 302 districts of India — 48 per cent respondents from metro or Tier-1 locations — 15,950 responded to the question of overall fee structure implemented in the year 2021-22, with 63 per cent of parents saying that schools have increased fees this year, despite classes being conducted online.

Just 1 per cent of parents said that schools reduced fees by 10-20 per cent from 2020-21, while 2 per cent said there was more than 20 per cent fee reduction. While 22 per cent of the respondents said there was no increase in fee from 2020-21, 12 per cent did not have an opinion. 

State govts ineffective in regulating fees 

Of 10,737 respondents surveyed, 65% of parents said their state government was inactive or ineffective in regulating increase in school fee during the pandemic 
Only 6% said their state government was ‘effective’ 
23% said governments were ‘somewhat effective’ 
41% said governments were ‘ineffective’ 
24% said governments ‘did not take any action at all’ 
At least 6% of respondents did not have an opinion

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
school COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp