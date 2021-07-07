STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Best employee award, playing of anthems: Assam Cabinet makes key decisions

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday took some major decisions in the interests of good governance and self-help groups, which include protocols on playing of state and national anthems, serving traditional foods at government programmes and the institution of best employee award, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Cabinet also decided that the guardian ministers and secretaries will visit the seven districts where total containment was imposed and stay there for three days to monitor the prevailing COVID-19 situation, minister and government spokesperson Pijush Hazarika said.

The state government has appointed several 'guardian ministers' and 'guardian secretaries' to look after various aspects of the districts.

Total containment has been imposed in Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Bishwanath and Morigaon districts after they reported a high rate of positivity.

"We took some major decisions in #AssamCabinet in interest of SHGs, good governance, etc. Decisions include protocols on playing of State/National anthems & serving traditional food in Govt meetings, best employee awards, extending validity of TET certificates, etc," the chief minister tweeted.

The Cabinet decided that from now on, the state anthem "O Mur Apunar Dekh" (O my homeland) will be played at the beginning of all government programmes and meetings while the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" will be played at the end, Hazarika told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting also decided that only hand-woven 'gamosas' (traditional towels) woven by the states weavers will be presented to guests and traditional food items will be served at government programmes to empower local self-help groups.

In traditional Assamese culture, respected guests are welcomed with the offering of 'gamosas'.

The Cabinet also decided that the death anniversary of Assam's first chief minister Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi on August 5 will be observed every year as 'Karmachari Divas', said Hazarika, the water resources minister.

On this day, five non-gazetted employees of the state government at the district level and 10 at the state level will be awarded, based on their performances and award-winning employees will get a one-year extension in service, he said.

The Cabinet also decided that the death anniversary of freedom fighter Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan on July 28 will be observed every year as 'Desh Bhakti Divas'.

The Information and Public Relations Department will organise various activities across the state to mark the occasion.

The Cabinet also decided the validity of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificates will be extended to lifetime and candidates will be allowed to better their scores through examinations, though the upper age limit will apply in recruitment, Hazarika added.

