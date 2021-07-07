STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI takes over probe into Kamlesh Prajapat encounter case

The CBI has taken over investigation in the encounter of Kamlesh Prajapat, who was wanted by Rajasthan police in a number of cases, in Barmer.

Published: 07th July 2021 10:00 PM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has taken over investigation in the encounter of Kamlesh Prajapat, who was wanted by Rajasthan police in a number of cases, in Barmer, officials said Wednesday.

The state government had recommended the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a demand by Prajapat's community members and leaders of the Congress and the BJP who had alleged that the encounter was "fake".

After registering the case, the CBI team has reached the encounter site in Barmer, they said.

Madan Prajapat, the Congress MLA from Pachpadra constituency in Barmer, had met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot where he had raised the demand for a CBI probe into the killing, Known as a notorious smuggler, Barmer-resident Prajapat was wanted in a hit-and-run incident and several other criminal cases.

After the encounter on April 22, the Barmer police had claimed that Prajapat attempted to kill a policeman when a team had gone to nab him.

The police opened fire at him in self-defence, they said.

"It was alleged that police conducted a raid at the residence of Kamlesh Prajapat at Barmer in connection with a case of attempt to murder on SHO Pali (Rajasthan).

"It was also alleged that while the police team was waiting for Kamlesh Prajapat to come out of his residence, he allegedly tried to flee by breaking open his backside gate by his vehicle and is said to have tried to run over the police party," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement.

He said it was also alleged that during the incident, the police fired on Prajapat.

One constable was allegedly injured by the vehicle of Kamlesh Prajapat.

Both were taken to hospital by the police where Kamlesh Prajapat succumbed to bullet injuries, he said.

