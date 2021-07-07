COVID-19: Goa government announces one-time financial aid for unorganised workers

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme for providing one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to workers from marginalised and unorganised sectors who have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that the scheme will cover 25,000-30,000 people, whose livelihood has been affected by the pandemic. "A one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 would be paid to them after they fill a simple form," he said.

The scheme will cover auto-rickshaw drivers, motorcycle pilots, taxi operators, employees under Non-Muster Roll registered with various panchayats, and those listed under traditional occupations of the state social welfare department, he said.

The chief minister said that the state government will also ask for a list of such beneficiaries from various associations covering the unorganised and marginalised people. Till Tuesday, Goa reported a total of 1,67,823 COVID-19 cases and 3,079 deaths due to the disease.