Delimitation panel meets J&K politicians, two Gupkar parties boycott parleys

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two Gupkar Alliance parties, PDP and ANC, boycotted meetings with the Delimitation Commission on Tuesday which met with the leaders of various political parties to seek feedback on redrawing of Assembly constituencies in J&K under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

On their first day, the panel members met representatives of various political parties including National Conference, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), BJP, J&K Peoples Movement, Apni Party, Peoples Conference, BSP, J&K National Panthers Party.

However, PDP and Awami National Conference boycotted the meeting on Tuesday. The PDP alleged that the Commission lacks constitutional and legal mandate and the outcome of exercise is ‘pre -planned’.

Apart from J&K CPI (M) secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik, a five -member NC delegation led by former finance minister Abdur Rahim Rather also met the Commission and presented a memorandum stating that the party has challenged constitutional validity of J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 before the Supreme Court.

ED summons Mehbooba’s mom in laundering case

​

Hours after the PDP announced not to attend the meeting, the ED summoned Mehbooba Mufti’s mother for questioning on July 14 in a money laundering case. it did not provide any details of the case.