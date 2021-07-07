STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Discussions underway for Rajasthan Cabinet expansion: Ajay Maken

Ajay Maken said discussions are underway for the cabinet expansion and other political appointments in Rajasthan.

Published: 07th July 2021 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: AICC general secretary incharge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken on Tuesday said discussions are underway for the cabinet expansion and other political appointments in the state.

The demands for political appointments and cabinet rejig gained momentum after reports of resentment in the camp led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 MLAs had rebelled against the leadership of CM Ashok Gehlot last year.

When asked about the cabinet reshuffle and other political appointments in the state, Maken said, "The work is in progress. It means that discussions with all are being held."

"It is true that ministerial slots in the cabinet are empty and political appointments are to be made. District and block-level appointments in the party organisations would also take place. It is our endeavour to hold discussion with all," he said after a meeting with party office-bearers here.

Maken said discussions with the chief minister will also be held.

Asked about the internal issues between the party leaders, Maken said that differences of opinion and thoughts remain in every party and not alone in the Congress.

"Only the Congress is visible to you, you don't see the BJP. At any point of time, in every state and in every party, leaders with different thoughts remain. Is it possible for any party not to have different thoughts? Are there no differences in the BJP?" he asked.

"It is our endeavour to take decisions with the consent of all," he said.

Maken also praised the Ashok Gehlot-led government, saying the state government "presented an example during the coronavirus pandemic".

During the party meeting, Maken also reviewed the preparations for a campaign against inflation and the Union government starting Wednesday.

He said Congress workers and members of all frontal organisations will take part in various activities under the campaign.

Maken said pamphlets will be distributed by the Congress workers across the state to highlight "discrimination of the Centre against the state government over Covid vaccination" besides telling achievements of the state government.

