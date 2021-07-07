Former district panchayat member shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

By PTI

BALLIA (UTTAR PRADESH): A former district panchayat member was on Wednesday shot dead by some unidentified people here, police said.

Balveer Singh alias Jaleshwar Singh (35) was in a car with Sabal Singh (40), who is the husband of another district panchayat member, when they were attacked by the bike-borne assailants, Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada said.

The incident took place near Chiraiya turn in Bairiya area, police said. While Balveer Singh, who had several cases of murder and loot registered against him, died on the spot, Sabal Singh sustained injuries, police said.