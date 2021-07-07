Former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife murdered in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, two arrested  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The wife of the late Union minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam was smothered to death during an attempted robbery at her home in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, police said on Wednesday. Kitty Kumaramangalam, 67, stayed alone ever since the demise of her husband.

The police suspect a robbery bid to be the motive behind the killing and have arrested a 24-year-old washerman, identified as Raju, and his two associates. The accused entered the house without any resistance as Raju has been known to the family, the police said.

Raju hatched the conspiracy and roped in his two associates Rakesh and Suraj to execute the robbery, the police said. Preliminiary findings suggest the main accused had come to the house on Tuesday night, and when the house help opened the door, he overpowered her, dragged her to a room and restrained her. The two associates entered the house and smothered the widow with a pillow, the police said.

The house help, Mithila, later called her husband and brother-in-law. Her brother-in-law then made a PCR call, a senior police officer said. “We received a PCR call at around 11 pm on Tuesday. The washerman was arrested from his residence. Based on his disclosure, one of his associates was arrested while our teams are working to nab the third accused in the case,” DCP, Southwest, Ingit Pratap Singh said.