STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife murdered in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, two arrested  

 The police suspect a robbery bid to be the motive behind the killing and have arrested a 24-year-old washerman, identified as Raju, and his associate.

Published: 07th July 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kitty Kumaramangalam (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The wife of the late Union minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam was smothered to death during an attempted robbery at her home in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, police said on Wednesday. Kitty Kumaramangalam, 67, stayed alone ever since the demise of her husband.

 The police suspect a robbery bid to be the motive behind the killing and have arrested a 24-year-old washerman, identified as Raju, and his two associates. The accused entered the house without any resistance as Raju has been known to the family, the police said.

Raju hatched the conspiracy and roped in his two associates Rakesh and Suraj to execute the robbery, the police said. Preliminiary findings suggest the main accused had come to the house on Tuesday night, and when the house help opened the door, he overpowered her, dragged her to a room and restrained her. The two associates entered the house and smothered the widow with a pillow, the police said.

The house help, Mithila, later called her husband and brother-in-law. Her brother-in-law then made a PCR call, a senior police officer said. “We received a PCR call at around 11 pm on Tuesday. The washerman was arrested from his residence. Based on his disclosure, one of his associates was arrested while our teams are working to nab the third accused in the case,” DCP, Southwest, Ingit Pratap Singh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kitty kumaramangalam murder PR Kumaramangalam
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp