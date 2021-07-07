STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lt Gen YK Joshi flies over Batra hilltop to pay homage to Captain Vikram Batra

Captain Vikram Batra continues to motivate the present generation of officers and would do so in perpetuity.

Published: 07th July 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Captain Vikram Batra

Captain Vikram Batra

By PTI

JAMMU: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi overflew the Batra hilltop in Kargil in Sukhoi-30 MKI to pay homage to braveheart martyr Captain Vikram Batra on his 'Balidan Diwas' on Wednesday, an Army official said.

On July 7, 1999, Captain Batra, a young and brave officer, who had caught the fancy of the nation and become the icon of the Indian Army officer spirit by his success signal to capture Point 5140 with victory message 'Yeh Dil Maange More' made the supreme sacrifice but not before capturing Point 4875 during the Kargil War, he said.

'Point 4875', also known as the Batra Top, is a mountain top along the Line of Control (LoC) and named after Captain Batra, a Paramveer Chakra (PVC) awardee.

To commemorate his'Balidan Diwas', his then Commanding Officer and now GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi overflew the Batra Top in a Sukhoi-30 MKI, Northern Command defence spokesman Lt Col Abhinav Navneet said.

"This gesture epitomises the enduring relationship between a Commanding Officer and his officer," he added.

Lt Gen Joshi, who is a Vir Chakra awardee and a Kargil war hero, paid homage to his fallen comrade from the sky, an apt recognition of IAF's contribution to the ground operations in Operation VIJAY, the spokesman said.

Captain Batra continues to motivate the present generation of officers and would do so in perpetuity, he said.

It was most befitting that his gallant action was commemorated by his then Commanding Officer of 13 JAKRIF, the spokesman said.

Captain Batra had led the charge of his troops of the 13th battalion of the 'JAKRIF' regiment of the Indian Army during the war, he said.

On July 7, 2019, Captain Batra's brother Vishal and Lt Gen Joshi as 14 Corps Commander then (the commanding officer of Vikram's unit, 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles JAKRIF) and other officers from the unit, who all fought alongside Vikram Batra climbed the Batra Top, the spokesman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YK Joshi Captain Vikram Batra Vikram Batra Batra Hilltop
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp