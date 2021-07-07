STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM should hold 'petrol ki baat' instead of 'Mann ki baat': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Noting that none of the letters she wrote to the PM evoked any response, Banerjee said that despite appeals for Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal as governor, nothing was done about it.

Published: 07th July 2021 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "making a mess of the country's economy" and urged him to hold 'petrol and vaccine ki baat' instead of 'Mann ki baat'.

Referring to the proposed Union Cabinet reshuffle, the chief minister, during a press meet here, said the removal of Babul Supriyo from the council of ministers shows that "they (BJP government) have also lost it even before the arrival of their end" in 2024.

Noting that none of the letters she wrote to the PM evoked any response, Banerjee said that despite appeals for Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal as governor, nothing was done about it. "The entire economy is in doldrums. Fuel prices are increasing everyday and the Union government is sitting idle. Our prime minister is only busy with his Mann ki Baat. He should instead hold petrol ki baat, diesel ki baat and vaccine ki baat," she insisted.

Asked about the possibility of BJP MP John Barla's induction in the Union ministry, weeks after he demanded a separate union territory for North Bengal, Banerjee said it will reflect the "divisive mindset" of the saffron party. "I won't comment on ministry reshuffle. Will reshuffle end the woes of the people?" she added.

