Raipur diary: Sarv-Dharam march for vaccination and more

The effective response and diligent services rendered by the healthcare professionals during the pandemic emphasise their vital roles when they were active in the forefront to face the challenges.

Published: 07th July 2021 08:47 AM

The rally appealed the public to get the Covid-19 vaccine shots which will protect them against the virus.



By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Doctors feted for their roles during Covid

The effective response and diligent services rendered by the healthcare professionals during the pandemic emphasise their vital roles when they were active in the forefront to face the challenges. The significance of medical fraternity in the lives of everyone was realised during the pandemic as they were vulnerable to infection, faced violence but still continued to help, said CM Bhupesh Baghel. As selfless warriors they delivered their most to ensure welfare  of the people, said Dr Rakesh Gupta, Chairman Hospital Board.

Vazan Tyohaar for malnourished children

According to the 2019, “Vazan Tyohaar”, ( A festival which assess the indicators on underweight, malnourished and stunted growth while comparing the ideal growth indices) showed that 9.70 lakh children were emaciated, out of which 67,889 were free from malnutrition till March 2020, as per data shown by the Women and Child Development (WCD) department. Chattisgarh was tagged among those states which have high levels of malnutrition and anameia among the children and women in the National Health Family Survey (NHFS) -4. The training of the staff are underway ahead of the festival which will continue from July 7 to 16 in all Angandwadi centres and primary schools in the state, which has a substantial number of primitive groups in its population.

IPS officer suspended after ACB raids

A 1994-batch IPS officer, GP Singh whose premises were raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Economic Offences Wing in a disproportionate assets case was suspended by the Chhattisgarh government.  The search continued for 3 days in around 15 locations linked to the officer who claimed to have unearthed properties worth over `10 crore allegedly owned by him. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was registered against him. Singh now has the dubious distinction of being the first IPS officer in Chattishgarh whose premises were raided by the anti-graft agency.

Sarv-Dharam march for vaccination shots

To create awareness and motivate the masses on benefits of getting vaccinated against coronavirus, the religious and community leaders participated  in a “Sarv-Dharam” (All religion) foot march in the city of Raipur led by the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) Mayor, Ajiaz Dhebar. The rally appealed the public to get the shots which will protect them and further do away with the misconceptions about it. “Once an individual develops immunity through vaccination, then there is less risk of developing illness” the mayor said with concern for the public who are unaware about the befits of vaccine. 

