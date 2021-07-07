STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Run special registration campaign for construction labourers: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to officials

Ashok Gehlot stressed on early disposal of pending applications related to various schemes with BOCW on behalf of the families of construction workers.

Published: 07th July 2021 01:04 AM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to run a special registration campaign from July 15 to August 15 for construction labourers so that they can avail benefits of various welfare schemes of the Centre and the state.

Gehlot was addressing a special meeting organised to discuss the draft labour codes proposed by the Centre through video conference from the chief minister's residence.

He directed a Labour Department official to do an on-spot registration of workers by visiting construction sites so that more and more construction workers will be able to take advantage of the schemes run under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCW).

The chief minister stressed on early disposal of pending applications related to various schemes with BOCW on behalf of the families of construction workers.

He said that for the operation of these schemes, the work of cess collection should be speeded up from the builders across the state.

Gehlot also directed to conduct a special campaign for recovery of one per cent cess of the cost of construction work from big building and other structure builders under the provisions of BOCW, get GIS mapping of construction works and to prepare amnesty plan at the department level.

He directed the Labour Department to examine the proposal to set up separate boards on the lines of BOCW for workers in the unorganised sector like plumbers, electricians, mechanics, street vendors, horsemen, street vendors, rickshaw pullers.

Minister of State for Labour, Tikaram Juli, said that it is necessary that the Labour Department should complete the GIS mapping work of building constructions in coordination with the Urban Development Department and Local Self Government Department for collection of cess for BOCW.

He said that after the formation of the board of workers of the unorganised sector, the state government can also make welfare schemes for these people.

