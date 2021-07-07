STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking courts interference against Mamata Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak

The petitioner said the state was under partial lockdown from May 16 and asked how did thousands of people gather outside the CBI office at Nizam Palace along with CM Mamata on May 17.

Published: 07th July 2021

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL filed by a lawyer, Viplav Sharma, seeking courts interference against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak staging a protest at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office.

The apex court refused to entertain the petition of Sharma, and said: "We can't pass any order on the petition."

The Supreme Court's two-judge bench, led by Justice Vineet Saran and also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, while refusing to pass any order in the petition of Sharma, said anybody and everybody can not be allowed to jump into the fray as the matter is being heard by the state High Court.

A writ petition has been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking an investigation by an independent agency into "agitation" outside the Nizam Palace in Kolkata on May 17, 2021, after the arrest of four senior Trinamool Congress leaders by CBI in the Narada sting operation case.

The petitioner Sharad Sinha has said the state was under partial lockdown from May 16 and asked how did thousands of people gather outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at Nizam Palace along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 17.

The petition sought an order to investigate the incident by an independent agency and identify the police personnel present on that day. He sought disciplinary action against them "for failure to maintain law and order situation during the time of partial lockdown".

The Calcutta High Court had last month granted interim bail to four Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders - Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra, and former mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee -- in the ongoing investigation in the Narada case. (ANI)

