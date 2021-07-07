Subhas Sarkar: BJP's Bengal organisation man finds place in Narendra Modi's Cabinet

By PTI

KOLKATA: A seasoned war horse of the BJP in West Bengal, Bankura MP Subhas Sarkar has been the saffron party's organisation man in the state for long.

On Wednesday, he found a berth in the Union Cabinet.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bankura constituency in 2019, defeating Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight and state Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

Sarkar, who was the vice-president of the West Bengal BJP from 2013, was a contender for the state party chief's post in 2015, but was made the general secretary instead.

An organisational man, Sarkar was made the vice-president of the saffron party's state unit again in 2017.

After securing the third position in Bankura in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Sarkar went on to win the seat five years later, increasing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vote share by nearly 29 per cent compared to the 20 per cent it bagged in 2014.

Born in 1953, Sarkar is a doctor by profession and a permanent resident of Bankura.

He is also a member of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare as well as the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.