STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Subhas Sarkar: BJP's Bengal organisation man finds place in Narendra Modi's Cabinet

A seasoned war horse of the BJP in Bengal, Bankura MP Subhas Sarkar has been the saffron party's organisation man in the state for long.

Published: 07th July 2021 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

Union Minister Subhas Sarkar (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A seasoned war horse of the BJP in West Bengal, Bankura MP Subhas Sarkar has been the saffron party's organisation man in the state for long.

On Wednesday, he found a berth in the Union Cabinet.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bankura constituency in 2019, defeating Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight and state Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

Sarkar, who was the vice-president of the West Bengal BJP from 2013, was a contender for the state party chief's post in 2015, but was made the general secretary instead.

An organisational man, Sarkar was made the vice-president of the saffron party's state unit again in 2017.

After securing the third position in Bankura in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Sarkar went on to win the seat five years later, increasing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vote share by nearly 29 per cent compared to the 20 per cent it bagged in 2014.

Born in 1953, Sarkar is a doctor by profession and a permanent resident of Bankura.

He is also a member of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare as well as the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subhas Sarkar BJP Bengal Narendra Modi Narendra Modi Cabinet Union Cabinet Reshuffle
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp