Three bodies found on riverbank in village at Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly; cops suspect drowning

By PTI

BAREILLY: Three dead bodies were found on the banks of the river Kichha in a village here on Wednesday, police said. They were identified as Jainul (17), Sayed Ausaf (18) and Jamin Ali (17), the police said. "Prima facie, it appears that the youths drowned. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination," Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

The trio had left home on Tuesday on a motorcycle but did not return, the police said. Their family members found the bodies near Simra village in the morning.