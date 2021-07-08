STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi challenges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on power of legislators

Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his statement that legislators.

Published: 08th July 2021 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his statement that legislators do not have any power other than framing laws, and challenged him to show the relevant rule in this regard.

The CPI(M) also said that Sarma's statement shows his "anti-democratic and autocratic" nature, which should be opposed by every concerned citizen of the state.

"The Assam CM tried to reduce the power of MLAs. His statement was against the established norms, many Supreme Court judgements outlining the power of an MLA and the spirit of the Constitution. It is very dangerous for our democracy," Gogoi told a press conference here.

Gogoi, the Raijor Dal President, challenged Sarma to show the clause in the law which says an MLA does not have any power other than framing laws inside the assembly.

"If he cannot show any rule, I demand a public apology from him for trying to demean the MLAs of Assam. I appeal to all MLAs of the state to oppose his statement. I will raise this in the upcoming Assembly session," the Independent legislator said.

Gogoi listed out a number of government committees where MLAs are either presidents or members and said that they have the power to instruct officials of various departments.

At a programme in Barpeta district on July 6, Sarma had said that the MLAs can frame laws in the assembly but it is the duty of the ministers to implement them and government officers will listen to the ministers.

An assembly constituency earlier had only an MLA, but now it has a 'guardian minister' too, he had said.

The BJP-led government of the state has appointed 'guardian ministers' to look after various aspects of the districts.

One 'guardian minister' has been selected for three-four districts.

On the appointment of 'guardian ministers', Gogoi claimed that the creation of any such position is "totally illegal".

The CPI(M) in a statement said, "The public of a constituency always approach the MLA with their issues. So, the CM has not only insulted the MLA but also demeaned the people at large."

"The appointment of a guardian minister is an illegal step. The Constitution does not permit this. A minister is responsible for implementing the schemes in the entire state, not only a few districts. This will lead to autocracy only."

A CPI(M) leader was elected to the assembly from the Sorbhog assembly constituency where the chief minister had made the statement.

"The DCs, the SPs, the SDCs (subdivisional officers civil), who will they listen to? The executive is with us. As long as I am the chief minister, they will listen to the ministers. The Speaker will listen to the MLAs," Sarma had said.

Congress has also criticised the chief minister for the statement.

Sarma has displayed the BJP's "leaning towards fascist and autocratic outlook and openly showed that he has no regard for democracy", Leader of the opposition in the Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia of the Congress said on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Assam CM Akhil Gogoi
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp