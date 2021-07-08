STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP workers booked in Aurangabad for gathering to celebrate Bhagwat Karad's appointment as minister

BJP workers had gathered the party's divisional office in Osmanpura area to celebrate Karad's induction into the Union cabinet.

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

For representational purposes

By PTI

AURANGABAD: An offence was registered against at least 50 BJP workers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad for allegedly faulting the COVID-19 norms by gathering to celebrate the appointment of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad as a minister in the Union cabinet, police said on Thursday.

BJP workers had gathered the party's divisional office in Osmanpura area to celebrate Karad's induction into the Union cabinet as a minister of state for finance on Wednesday, an official said.

An offence has been registered against the party's district secretary Sameer Rajurkar, other local leaders and workers under section 188 (disobeying orders duly promulgated by a public servant) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he added.

"We had gathered for the celebration. We had followed COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and no traffic was disturbed. We don't know why the police registered the offence," Rajurkar said.

