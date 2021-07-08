STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Challenges aplenty on tricky track for new health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Experts say the major challenge for the new health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be vaccinating as many people as possible with the short supply and before another wave.

Published: 08th July 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Mansukh Mandaviya is India’s new health minister. Harsh Vardhan’s departure from the post hardly came as a surprise. Most felt that he is being made a fall guy even though the onus of mishandling of the Covid second wave does not stop with him alone. 

This was the second stint of Vardhan, an ENT doctor himself, as the Union health minister. Ironically, both ended abruptly. The first lasted only seven months during the first term of the Narendra Modi government in 2014. There is a major difference between the two departures the first was sudden but quiet, the second is seen as a punishment for failing to coordinate better with the states and giving false assurances. At one point before the torrential second wave, Vardhan had said the disease was looking at an “end game”.

Those watching his work closely said the government is aware that the response to Covid-19 management has been inadequate and has led to major dissatisfaction. “In the first wave, the government was unprepared in the beginning but it went somewhat better because of the low number of cases and coordination with states worked fine,” said a member of the national Covid task force who did not want to be named. “However, everything that could go wrong went haywire in the second.

Partly, it was also Vardhan’s fault who did not read the signs well, was not assertive and was confrontational with the states.” Other experts stressed that while the second wave has subsided substantially, there will still be a massive challenge facing the new minister. “This pandemic has broken the trust in the government health system and that trust needs to be brought back,” said health systems and policy specialist Chandrakant Lahariya. “The new minister will need to recommit himself to implement proposals that have been announced in the last 16 months.”

Health economist Rijo M John, who has been monitoring the situation in India, said the major challenge for the health minister will be vaccinating as many people as possible with the short supply and before another wave. “There is also increasing vaccine hesitancy, especially among the elderly. In the interest of limiting the severity of future waves, vaccines may need to be taken to doorsteps.”

‘Needs careful navigation’ 
Public health researcher Oommen John said: “Legacies of redundant health information systems, lack of data for proactive policy and a large workforce of underpaid health workforce will need to be carefully navigated.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh Mandaviya Health Minister Modi cabinet expansion
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp