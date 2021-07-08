STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Citing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'DNA' remark, Digvijaya Singh questions need for anti-conversion laws

A clutch of BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, have enacted legislations that outlaw religious conversions through marriage or by fraudulent means.

Published: 08th July 2021 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SEHORE: Continuing his attack on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his "DNA of all Indians is the same" remark, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh has if that was the case what was the need for BJP-ruled states to bring in laws against religious conversion and inter-faith marriages.

A clutch of BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, have enacted legislations that outlaw religious conversions through marriage or by fraudulent means.

"If the DNA of Hindu-Muslim is the same what was the need of religious conversion law and love-jihad law? Then, the DNA of Mohan Bhagwatji and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is the same," Singh told reporters here on Wednesday night.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was asked to comment on Bhagwat's controversial remark.

In his address at an event, 'Hindustan First Hindustani Best', organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Bhagwat had said the "DNA of all Indians are the same".

Besides, Bhagwat had also said at the same event that "Cow is a holy animal, but those involved in lynching are against Hindutva."

The next day, Singh, a bitter critic of the BJP, said if Bhagwat is true to his words, he must give directions that all those leaders of the saffron party who "harassed" innocent Muslims be removed from their posts.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Thursday hit out at Singh over his criticism of the RSS chief.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra said Bhagwat's approach is to keep the unity and integrity of the country intact, while Singh's thinking is opposite of that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohan Bhagwat RSS Digvijaya Singh
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp