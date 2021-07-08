STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dilip Kumar was a legend in his lifetime, will remain so in future: Sonia Gandhi

In her condolence message to Kumar's wife Saira Banu, Sonia said the actor left a priceless legacy through his rich contributions to the world of art and culture.

Published: 08th July 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said Dilip Kumar was a legend in his lifetime and will remain so in the future too and with his passing away the golden age of Indian cinema has come to an end.

"With the passing away of your beloved husband Shri Dilip Kumar, the Golden Age of Indian Cinema has finally come to an end, Shri Dilip Kumar was a legend in his lifetime, and will remain a legend in the future too, as generations of film lovers will continue to watch him with admiration in films that his superb acting skills turned into evergreen classics," Gandhi said in her letter.

"Who can forget the realism, the emotion and power that he brought to his roles in films as diverse as Ganga Jumna, Daag, Deedar, Mughal e Aazam, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Devdas, Ram aur Shyam and so many, many more.

In all his films he kept his audience entranced, inspired and deeply moved," she said.

Gandhi said India will always honour Kumar's memory and his loss will be deeply mourned by his countless fans.

I pray that you find the strength to bear your loss. With my heartfelt condolences," the Congress chief said in her letter to Banu.

Kumar died in Mumbai at the age of 98 after a brief illness on Wednesday.

