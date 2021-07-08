STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maximum government: Check who got what in PM Narendra Modi's revamped Cabinet

Aiming at an image makeover, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday carried out a major shakeout of his council of ministers.

Published: 08th July 2021 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 10:04 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic accounted for 12 ministers, including heavyweights Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javdekar, all being dropped as Modi sought to shake off inertia by infusing fresh blood to rejuvenate the NDA government at the Centre.

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic accounted for 12 ministers, including heavyweights Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javdekar, all being dropped as Modi sought to shake off inertia by infusing fresh blood to rejuvenate the NDA government at the Centre.

The axe also fell on Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Education), Sadananda Gauda (Chemical and fertilizer), and six Ministers of states, who included the likes of Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Babul Supriyo. 

Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Puri, G Kishen Reddy, Kiren Rijiju. R K Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, Purushottam Rupala were promoted to the Cabinet ranks, seemingly as rewards for their combativeness and political significance in their respective states as 43 ministers were administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Here's the full list:

Shri Narendra Modi:

Prime Minister and also in-charge of:

  • Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

  • Department of Atomic Energy

  • Department of Space

  • All important policy issues

  • All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

CABINET MINISTERS

1

Shri Rajnath Singh

Minister of Defence
2

Shri Amit Shah

Minister of Home Affairs; and

Minister of Cooperation
3

Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways
4

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Finance; and

Minister of Corporate Affairs
5

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
6

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs
7

Shri Arjun Munda

Minister of Tribal Affairs
8

Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani

Minister of Women and Child Development
9

Shri Piyush Goyal

Minister of Commerce and Industry;

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of Textiles
10

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Education; and

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
11

Shri Pralhad Joshi

Minister of

Parliamentary Affairs;

Minister of Coal; and

Minister of Mines
12

Shri Narayan Tatu Rane

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
13

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and

Minister of AYUSH
14

Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minister of Minority Affairs
15

Dr. Virendra Kumar

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
16

Shri Giriraj Singh

Minister of Rural Development; and

Minister of Panchayati Raj
17

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

Minister of Civil Aviation
18

Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Minister of Steel
19

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

Minister of Railways;

Minister of Communications; and

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
20

Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

Minister of Food Processing Industries
21

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Minister of Jal Shakti
22

Shri Kiren Rijiju

Minister of Law and Justice
23

Shri Raj Kumar Singh

Minister of Power; and

Minister of New and Renewable Energy
24

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
25

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya

Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
26

Shri Bhupender Yadav

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and

Minister of Labour and Employment
27

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey

Minister of Heavy Industries
28

Shri Parshottam Rupala

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
29

Shri G. Kishan Reddy

Minister of Culture;

Minister of Tourism; and

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
30

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur

Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1 Rao Inderjit Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
2 Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and

Minister of State in the Department of Space

MINISTERS OF STATE

1

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik

Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
2

Shri Faggansingh Kulaste

Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
3

Shri Prahalad Singh Patel

Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
4

Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
5

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
6

General (Retd.) V. K. Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
7

Shri Krishan Pal

Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
8

Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
9

Shri Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
10

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
11

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
12

Shri Nityanand Rai

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
13

Shri Pankaj Chaowdhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
14

Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
15

Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel

Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
16

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
17

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
18

Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
19

Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
20

Shri V. Muraleedharan

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
21

Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
22

Shri Som Parkash

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
23

Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
24

Shri Rameswar Teli

Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
25

Shri Kailash Choudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
26

Smt. Annpurna Devi

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
27

Shri A. Narayanaswamy

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
28

Shri Kaushal Kishore

Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
29

Shri Ajay Bhatt

Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
30

Shri B. L. Verma

Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
31

Shri Ajay Kumar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
32

Shri Devusinh Chauhan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
33

Shri Bhagwanth Khuba

Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
34

Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
35

Sushri Pratima Bhoumik

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
36

Dr. Subhas Sarkar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
37

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
38

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
39

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
40

Shri Bishweswar Tudu

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
41

Shri Shantanu Thakur

Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
42

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
43

Shri John Barla

Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
44

Dr. L. Murugan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
45

Shri Nisith Pramanik

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Comments

  • G.H.V.Ramanan
    Any "common coitizen" left or all have become ministers - the list seems so long !!
    1 day ago reply
