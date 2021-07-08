STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagaland announces seven-day Unlock 2 from July 11

At present there are 1,004 active cases in Nagaland and altogether 717 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

Published: 08th July 2021 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government on Thursday announced the second phase of unlock for seven days from July 11, government spokesperson Neiba Kronu said.

Before this, Unlock 1 was initiated in the northeastern state for 10 days from July 1.

A meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) for COVID-19 headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday decided to begin Unlock-2 with further relaxations, Kronu, who is also the Minister for Planning and Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs, said.

The HPC decided to relax shopping hours from 6 am to 4 pm, he said.

Sports activities would also be allowed with a gathering of up to 100 people.

A COVID-19 negative report has been made mandatory for persons entering the state.

The test should be conducted not before 72 hours of entry.

HPC co-spokesperson and advisor Mmhonlumo Kikon said that the meeting also decided to permit stoppage of select trains at Dimapur, the only train station of the state, from July 11 by adhering to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The HPC also reviewed the states preparedness for a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 105 more people recuperated from the infection, and 64 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the tally to 25,727, a health official said.

"64 positive cases detected today are Kohima: 21, Mokokchung: 18, Dimapur: 12, Mon: 5, Person: 3, Longleng: 2, Wokha, Tuensang & Zunheboto: 1," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr.Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He also said that 105 positive patients Tuensang: 36, Kohima: 35, Mokokchung: 21, Dimapur: 19, Peren:6, Mon: 5, and Phek 3 recovered during the day increasing the number of recovered patients to 23,501.

This has taken the recovery rate to 91.35 per cent from 91.08 per cent on Wednesday.

With no fresh fatality, the coronavirus death toll in the state remained unchanged at 505, he said.

At present there are 1,004 active cases in Nagaland and altogether 717 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, a total of 2,35,080 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, Dr.Kikon said.

A total of 5,75,023 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 4,93,685 people, of whom 81,338 received both doses, said State Immunisation Officer Dr.Ritu Thurr.

