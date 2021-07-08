STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NGT forms fresh panel, seeks report on pollution caused by slaughter houses in Ghaziabad

The NGT said that the statutory regulatory authorities may, based on the facts found, take remedial action in terms of preventing pollution and fixing accountability for the past violations.

Published: 08th July 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has formed a fresh committee and directed it to submit a report on pollution caused in the operation of slaughter houses and tanneries in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted various deficiencies in operation of the units, including illegal extraction of ground water in over exploited zone in Ghaziabad. "Accordingly, we constitute a four-member joint Committee of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad which may visit the site within a month and prepare its report within one month thereafter.

The SPCB will be the Nodal Agency for coordination and compliance. "The report may indicate compliance status with reference to prescribed standards, mode of disposal of effluents, reasons for permitting discharge into Dasna drain which is connected to river Hindon, compliance with guidelines of CPCB if effluent is utilised for horticulture/irrigation, ground water permission considering that the Ghaziabad block is 'Over Exploited' and other incidental issues," the bench said.

The NGT said that the statutory regulatory authorities may, based on the facts found, take remedial action in terms of preventing pollution and fixing accountability for the past violations by way of environmental compensation, following due process of law.

"An action taken report may be furnished within three months with the Oversight Committee set up by this Tribunal for oversight of status of compliance of orders of this Tribunal in the State of UP, headed by Justice SVS Rathore, former Judge of the Allahabad High Court, stationed at Lucknow. If the applicant or any other party is aggrieved, they will be at liberty to take their remedies as per law," the bench said.

The green panel said since the earlier reports do not show the latest status, it is necessary to ascertain the same. The earlier committee comprised officials from the CPCB, IIT Delhi and NEERI, Delhi.

The tribunal was hearing plea filed by advocate Ashwani Kumar against pollution caused in the operation of slaughter houses/tanneries operated by International Agro Food Factory, Sabu Sakir Meat Factory, Karan Frozen Foods, JMD Meat Factory, Al-Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt.Ltd, Eagle Continental Foods Pvt.Ltd. and Exclusive Leather/ Triyash Enterprises at Ghaziabad.

The plea filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi has been pending for almost five years in the NGT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Ghaziabad slaughter houses Tanneries Slaughter house pollution CPCB
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp