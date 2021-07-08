STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman in Gujarat fakes husband's death to claim insurance money

The accused, without her husband's knowledge, submitted the documents to two insurance firms to claim a sum of Rs 18.5 lakh.

Published: 08th July 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly faking her husband's death using forged documents and claiming Rs 18.5 lakh from his insurance policy in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, police said.

The city crime branch has arrested the accused woman Nanda Marathi and Harikrishna Soni, a doctor, on the charges of cheating and forgery, an official said.

The woman's husband Nimesh Marathi approached the crime branch on Wednesday after learning that his wife had allegedly claimed Rs 18.5 lakh from his life insurance policy by showing him dead in 2019, the official said.

During the probe, the police found that Nanda had taken the help of Soni to get a report stating that her husband had died during treatment in March 2019, and based on that report, civic authorities issued a death certificate, he said.

The accused, without her husband's knowledge, submitted the documents to two insurance firms to claim a sum of Rs 18.5 lakh, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

