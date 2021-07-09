STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

399 new COVID-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 38,682

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state increased to 185 with one more person succumbing to the disease in the past two days, he said.

Published: 09th July 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris.

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,682 as 399 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state increased to 185 with one more person succumbing to the disease in the past two days, he said.

A 52-year-old woman from the Capital Complex Region died at her home in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid Pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region remained at the top of the list in terms of fresh cases with 109, followed by East Siang (42), Changlang (29), West Kameng (28), Upper Subansiri (27), Lohit (24), Longding (19), Papumpare (17), Namsai and Lower Subansiri with 13 cases each.

New cases were also recorded from Kamle, West Siang, Shi-Yomi, East Kameng, Tawang, Siang, Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Leparada, Anjaw, Upper Siang, Kurung Kumey and one in Tirap district, the official said.

Of the 399 new cases, 378 were detected through rapid antigen test 8 through RT-PCR and 13 by TrueNat method, the SSO said, adding that 172 people were found symptomatic.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,460 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the northeastern state rose to 35,037 as 301 more patients were cured of the disease on Thursday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 90.58 per cent while the active percentage stands at 8.94 and the positivity rate at 7.12 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 776, followed by West Kameng (287), East Siang (271), Upper Subansiri (224), Lohit (218), Papumpare (207) and Tawang (206) .

Altogether, 8,06,388 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,599 on Thursday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer, Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 6,86,047 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus India Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus COVID-19 covid deaths
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp