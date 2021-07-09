Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Traders observe weekend lockdown in Dhar

Weekend lockdown ended in Madhya Pradesh, but traders in Dhar district’s, Bohra Bakhal, Nanewadi and Bhoj Kanya Vidyalaya road have decided not to open the shops on Sunday, owing to people not following the protocols and guidelines despite the appeal by authorities. Keeping in mind the possibilty of the third wave, the traders in these urban areas have also appealed to other areas to observe voluntary closure of shops every Sunday to prevent the return of the Covid pandemic.

Wait for MPs from Vindhya continues for Team Modi

Seven years after Modi came to power at the Centre, the Vindhya region which neighbours UP, is yet to see any of its BJP MPs become a Union minister. Out of the present five ministers hailing from MP, Virender Kumar and Prahlad Patel are from Bundelkhand, while Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar from Gwalior-Chambal. The fifth, Faggan Singh Kulaste, is from Mahakoshal. Outgoing minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, who was appointed the Karnataka Governor, is from Malwa-Nimar region. But none of the Lok Sabha members, including four-time MP from Satna seat Ganesh Singh ( a Patel caste leader), Janaradan Mishra ( two-time MP from Rewa) and Riti Patak (two-time MP from Sidhi) got a call for the Cabinet, despite the BJP sweeping both the 2018 Assembly and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Vindhya.

Oxygen concentrators gifted to newly-wed

The pandemic has changed the dynamics of fat Indian weddings, including the patterns of gifts for the bride and groom. Monika Goyal got married to Maharashtra’s Ankit Bajoria recently in Ujjain. The couple took a vow to plant 11,000 peepal and banyan saplings to make the environment clean. They got two oxygen concentrators worth J1.40 lakh as a gift from Monika’s father Sudhir Goyal. “The concentrators will help the newly-wed couple to protect self and kin in Maharashta in case of the third wave as well as share the oxygen producing machines to save lives of others,” the bride’s father said.

IIM launches free of cost programme for doctors

As a mark of respect to selfless contribution of doctors during the pandemic, the Indian Institute of Management-Indore launched a 70-hour online Leadership Development programme for 100 selected doctors on Doctor’s Day. The programme titled ‘Kritanja’ (forming part of the Institutional Social Responsibilty initiative) will be free of cost and covered by the institute. It will be a short duration certificate programme which will include contemporary topics including leadership, negotiations, conflict management, effective communication skills, service operations, financial Management, among others.

