Committed to ensuring time-bound implementation of new education policy: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan said his focus will be on achieving the objectives of the new NEP in a time-bound manner.

Published: 09th July 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said his focus will be on achieving the objectives of the new National Education Policy (NEP) in a time-bound manner.

Pradhan, along with three newly appointed Ministers of State (MoS) for Education Annapurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, reviewed the progress in implementation of NEP.

The ministers also interacted with senior officials of the ministry and the heads of autonomous institutions like the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan(KVS).

"After 34 years, a new education policy has been introduced. NEP is the result of the promises our government made in 2014. Today our primary agenda is to take to the ground...," Pradhan told reporters after the meeting.

"Today, we discussed way forward for ensuring a bright future for the 30 crore-plus students across the country and in achieving the objectives of the NEP in a time-bound manner. I am committed to implement the policy on ground and take forward the measures already taken by my predecessors," he added.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet last year at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Pradhan said that he is thankful for being entrusted with one of the most important ministries, "which was led by people like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad."

"There is not a single household in the country for which education is not important and this office has the big responsibility to give direction to the sector.

India will play a significant role in the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

In the next two years, India will be 100 per cent internet connected and riding on the NEP 2020 the country will achieve 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas and sab ka viswas'," he said.

Pradhan also holds the skill development and entrepreneurship portfolio, while Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is also the MoS for External Affairs.

"Education and external affairs have a strong link and Singh's (MoS) involvement at the MEA will be beneficial for both the ministries and students, said Pradhan, while explaining that the Indian youth can be categorised in three categories -- in formal education, anganwadi system and those who could be part of the skill force.

