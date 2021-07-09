STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Democracy being ripped off': Priyanka Gandhi on violence during block head nominations in Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi accused BJP workers of indulging in violence during the process of filing of nominations for the block head elections.

Published: 09th July 2021 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused BJP workers of indulging in violence during the process of filing of nominations for the block head elections and alleged that democracy was being "ripped off" in the state.

One person was injured during a clash between supporters of rival candidates during the filing of nominations for the election of block panchayat head in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Thursday.

A similar case was reported in Kannauj with Opposition parties alleging the misuse of state machinery by the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Reacting to the development and sharing a video of the violence on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, "PM sahab and CM sahab should also congratulate" on how their workers in UP indulged in stone-pelting and firing, looted nomination papers, beat up journalists and "misbehaved with women" at many places.

"By blind-folding the law and order system, democracy is being ripped off," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

