STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Encounter underway between militants and security forces in J&K's Kulgam

This is the second gunfight in Kulgam district and the third in south Kashmir in the last two days.

Published: 09th July 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Indian security forces

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam, in south Kashmir, during the night after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired at security forces.

The security forces retaliated and the exchange of firing was going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

This is the second gunfight in Kulgam district and the third in south Kashmir in the last two days.

Four militants were killed in two encounters with security forces in south Kashmir on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kulgam Kulgam encounter J&K encounter Jammu & Kashmir
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp