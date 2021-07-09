STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J-K police arrest LeT terrorist in Hajin; arms, ammunition seized

During Naka checking, the movement of a suspicious person was noticed. When he was apprehended, he disclosed his identity as Muzammil Sheikh, resident of Chandergeer Hajin.

Published: 09th July 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By ANI

BANDIPORA: Bandipora police along with security forces arrested one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession here in Hajin, officials informed on Friday.

Based on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists towards Hajin town for subversive activities a joint Naka was established in the Gundjahangeer area of Hajin town by Bandipora police, 13 Rashtriya Rifles, IRP 21th battalion (BN) and 45 Bn Central Reserve Police Force, police said in a statement.

During Naka checking, the movement of a suspicious person was noticed. When he was apprehended, he disclosed his identity as Muzammil Sheikh, resident of Chandergeer Hajin.

Incriminating material along with live arms and ammunition, which included one Chinese pistol along with live rounds, was seized from his possession.

According to police, Muzammil Sheikh had joined the proscribed terror outfit LeT recently and was tasked with carrying out subversive activities in and around Hajin town.

In this connection, a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of law stands registered in police station Hajin and further investigation has been initiated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Lashkar-e-Taiba Lashkar-e-Taiba
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp