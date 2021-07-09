STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Fire on skywalk at Mira Road Railway Station; no casualties

A small fire erupted on a skywalk at Mira Road Railway Station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday evening.

Published: 09th July 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

MUMBAI: A small fire erupted on a skywalk, which was shut for public amid the COVID-19 lockdown, at Mira Road Railway Station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday evening, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official from the Western Railway said.

The blaze broke out during the peak hours around 6.30 pm on the skywalk in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's (MBMC) jurisdiction at the southern end of the railway station, the official said.

Although the incident caused panic among peak hour travellers, there were no reports of injury to any commuter, he said A short circuit in the junction box installed for mobile network towers could have caused the fire, he said.

The MBMC's fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot and doused the flames within minutes, the official said, adding that the train services remained unaffected due to the incident, and there were no damages to railway property.

