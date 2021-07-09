STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi asks officials to ensure oxygen plants are functional at earliest

More than 1500 PSA oxygen plants are coming up across the nation which includes contributions from PM CARES as well as various ministries and PSUs, a statement by the PMO said.

Published: 09th July 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country. He was informed that four lakh oxygen beds will become functional using the PM Cares fund.The officials briefed Modi about the progress on installation of oxygen plants, with 1,500 of them coming up across the nation with the financial support from the fund and various ministries.

“The Prime Minister instructed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest. They were also asked to work closely with the state governments. Officers apprised the Prime Minister that they are in regular touch with their counterparts from state governments regarding the fast-tracking of these oxygen plants,” said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in an official statement.

The Prime Minister also called upon officials to ensure there is adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. “Officials informed him that there is a training module prepared by experts and they are targeting training of around 8,000 people across the country,” added the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

It was also stated in the meeting that advanced technology, like IoT (Internet of Things) to track performance and functioning of oxygen plants at the local and national levels will be deployed. Officials informed the Prime Minister about a pilot plan being made using IoT for monitoring the oxygen plants, added the Prime Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also reviewed preparations for the facilitation of India’s contingent at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He will interact with the Olympics-bound athletes on July 13. 

